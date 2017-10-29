Clippers' Blake Griffin: Double-doubles in loss
Griffin posted 19 points (5-18 FG, 2-6 #Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes in Saturday's 95-87 loss to the Pistons.
After sinking a last-second basket for the win in his last game, he had a slightly more pedestrian outing Saturday, although he did notch his second double-double of the season. He was widely touted as a great DFS pick in this game but didn;t make value as the Pistons were just too strong defensively. Griffin has been a big part of the Clippers strong start, and he's still a chalk play whenever he's on the floor. He'll face a tough test in their intrastate rivalry against the Warriors on Monday.
