Clippers' Blake Griffin: Double-doubles in return to action

Griffin (concussion) managed 18 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 121-115 loss to the Kings.

Griffin jumped right back into the fray after having missed the last two full games, although Lou Williams still paced the team in scoring on the night. The All-Star forward's double-double was his first since Nov. 27, and although his shooting percentage Thursday certainly left a lot to be desired, he made up for it with excellent work on the glass. Given that he played a normal allotment of minutes, Griffin owners should have confidence deploying him moving forward.