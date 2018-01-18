Clippers' Blake Griffin: Double-doubles in Wednesday's win

Griffin registered 20 points (9-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 109-104 win over the Nuggets.

Griffin did commit a team-high five turnovers as well, but both his scoring and rebounding totals were high-water marks for the Clippers on the night. The All-Star forward has scored at least 20 points in four of seven January contests, and he's compiled three double-doubles during the month as well. The eight-year veteran continues to see some added usage while DeAndre Jordan remains sidelined with an ankle injury, an absence that's expected to extend through at least Saturday's road tilt against the Jazz.