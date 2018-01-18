Clippers' Blake Griffin: Double-doubles in Wednesday's win
Griffin registered 20 points (9-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 109-104 win over the Nuggets.
Griffin did commit a team-high five turnovers as well, but both his scoring and rebounding totals were high-water marks for the Clippers on the night. The All-Star forward has scored at least 20 points in four of seven January contests, and he's compiled three double-doubles during the month as well. The eight-year veteran continues to see some added usage while DeAndre Jordan remains sidelined with an ankle injury, an absence that's expected to extend through at least Saturday's road tilt against the Jazz.
More News
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Will not face further punishment•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Collects double-double Monday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Double-doubles in return to action•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Will play Thursday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Confirmed out Wednesday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...