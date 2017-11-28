Clippers' Blake Griffin: Fear of MCL sprain, tests coming Tuesday
Griffin (knee) will undergo tests on to determine the extent of his injury on Tuesday, with early fears being a sprained MCL, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Griffin injured his knee battling for a loose ball at the end of Monday's game, with teammate Austin Rivers appearing to land on his leg. If the fears are true and Griffin suffered a sprained MCL, he would be out an extended period of time. We'll find out more after he undergoes tests Tuesday.
