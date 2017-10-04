Clippers' Blake Griffin: Fills up stat sheet in Wednesday's exhibition
Griffin finished Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Raptors with 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three steals, one block and six turnovers across 24 minutes.
Griffin put up 17 points in just 24 minutes, easily establishing himself as the top offensive option now that Chris Paul is in Houston. While his six turnovers were certainly frustrating, he still played well on both sides of the ball, filling up the box score in multiple categories. Griffin, who underwent toe surgery back in May, doesn't appear to be dealing with any lingering soreness, though his health is usually one of his biggest negatives in terms of his fantasy value. Still, if he's healthy, Griffin will once again be one of the best power forwards in the league and could potentially even take a step forward now that he's the go-to option.
