Clippers' Blake Griffin: Heads to locker room Saturday
Griffin went to the locker room after taking an elbow to the head during Saturday's contest against the Warriors, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
Griffin spent some time recovering on the ground before getting up and heading to the locker room. He should be considered questionable to return.
More News
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Pours in 21 points Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Plays 33 minutes in victory•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores game-high 24 in Friday's return•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Will return Friday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Officially questionable for Friday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Still targeting Friday return•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...