Clippers' Blake Griffin: Hits three shots from deep Sunday
Griffin totaled 15 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals but five turnovers across 24 minutes during Sunday's 134-106 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Griffin is expected to handle more of the playmaking duties with Chris Paul out of the picture, but failed to do so with efficiency Sunday, completing just one more assist than turnovers. Otherwise of note, however, is his expanded range. Last year, Griffin took 1.9 threes per game and made them at a 33.6 percent clip. Through three preseason contests this year, he's taken 4.3 threes per game and is making them at a 46.2 percent clip. It's a small sample size, but seemingly a point of emphasis for the big man this year. If that holds true through the regular season, he'll up his stock in categorical formats that account for the three-ball.
