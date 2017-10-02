Clippers' Blake Griffin: Impressive in preseason debut

Griffin scored 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go with three rebounds and an assist in Sunday's preseason opener against the Raptors.

Griffin was limited to begin training camp less than a week earlier, but he didn't appear to be hampered by his toe, on which he underwent offseason surgery, in the slightest. Griffin got the start at power forward and played 20 minutes, showing off his diverse offensive game, which will be leaned on more heavily this season following the departure of Chris Paul. The Clippers will likely handle Griffin's workload with caution throughout the preseason, but at this point there's little reason to believe his status for the regular season opener on Oct. 19 is in jeopardy.