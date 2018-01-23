Clippers' Blake Griffin: Leads team with triple-double in loss
Griffin posted 32 points (13-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists and a steal in 37 minuted during Monday's 126-118 loss to the Timberwolves.
Monday marked Griffin's second game with a triple-double this season despite a the loss. While his season has been marred by injury concerns he appears to be close to 100 percent after a brief setback when many believed he returned too early from a 14-game absence. Griffin should continue to see big stat lines as he supports the frontcourt with DeAndre Jordan (ankle) sidelined.
