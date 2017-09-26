Clippers' Blake Griffin: Limited for start of camp
Griffin (toe) is expected to be a limited participant for the start of training camp, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports.
According to Griffin, he is feeling great and is ready to go for the start of camp, however coach Doc Rivers wants to monitor his action so he is ready to go for the start of the regular season. This is huge for Griffin and the Clippers, as he is expected to be the focal point of the offense this season with the departure of Chris Paul.
