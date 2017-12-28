Clippers' Blake Griffin: Officially questionable for Friday

Griffin (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers, Arash Markazi of ESPN reports.

Griffin practiced with the Clippers' G-League affiliate Wednesday, though there's been no word on how the knee responded to the increase in activity. Still, the fact that he's been upgraded to questionable for Friday is encouraging and there's now a realistic chance he returns to action after sitting out for roughly the past month. Look for another update to be provided after the team goes through morning shootaround, though if he does take the court, he'd likely have some hefty restrictions early on to ease him back into the swing of things.