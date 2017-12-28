Clippers' Blake Griffin: Officially questionable for Friday
Griffin (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers, Arash Markazi of ESPN reports.
Griffin practiced with the Clippers' G-League affiliate Wednesday, though there's been no word on how the knee responded to the increase in activity. Still, the fact that he's been upgraded to questionable for Friday is encouraging and there's now a realistic chance he returns to action after sitting out for roughly the past month. Look for another update to be provided after the team goes through morning shootaround, though if he does take the court, he'd likely have some hefty restrictions early on to ease him back into the swing of things.
More News
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Still targeting Friday return•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Could return before end of December•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Could be out two months•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Out indefinitely with sprained MCL•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Fear of MCL sprain, tests coming Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Departs late in 4th with apparent knee injury•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...