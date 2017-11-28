Clippers' Blake Griffin: Out indefinitely with sprained MCL

Griffin suffered a sprained MCL in Monday's win over the Lakers and has been ruled out indefinitely, David Aldridge of Turner Sports reports.

There hasn't been a strict timetable given for Griffin just yet, but it looks like the All-Star power forward has a lengthy absence ahead of him, as the Clippers continue to have brutal luck with injuries this season. In his absence, Los Angeles will likely begin experimenting with smaller lineups with both Sam Dekker and Wesley Johnson in the frontcourt, while Montrezl Harrell should see some extended minutes at power forward as well. Once Danilo Gallinari (glute) returns to the lineup, he'll likely now become the team's No. 1 option on offense.