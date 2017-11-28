Clippers' Blake Griffin: Out indefinitely with sprained MCL
Griffin suffered a sprained MCL in Monday's win over the Lakers and has been ruled out indefinitely, David Aldridge of Turner Sports reports.
There hasn't been a strict timetable given for Griffin just yet, but it looks like the All-Star power forward has a lengthy absence ahead of him, as the Clippers continue to have brutal luck with injuries this season. In his absence, Los Angeles will likely begin experimenting with smaller lineups with both Sam Dekker and Wesley Johnson in the frontcourt, while Montrezl Harrell should see some extended minutes at power forward as well. Once Danilo Gallinari (glute) returns to the lineup, he'll likely now become the team's No. 1 option on offense.
More News
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Fear of MCL sprain, tests coming Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Departs late in 4th with apparent knee injury•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores 33 points Saturday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Triple-doubles in win over Atlanta•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Struggles to find his shot•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Struggled from the floor in loss•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.