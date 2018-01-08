Clippers' Blake Griffin: Out Monday vs. Hawks

Griffin (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points App reports.

Griffin suffered a concussion during Saturday's matchup with the Warriors after taking an elbow to the head. He's now been placed in the league-mandated concussion protocol and will ultimately have to pass through a series of tests and a controlled practice before being given the green light to return. With Griffin out Monday, look for some combination of Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell and Wesley Johnson to help fill in at power forward. Harrell was the most effective guy when Griffin left early Saturday, posting nine points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 32 minutes.