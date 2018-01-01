Clippers' Blake Griffin: Plays 33 minutes in victory

Griffin finished with 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 victory over the Hornets.

Griffin looked fantastic in just his second game since returning from a knee injury. As well as the scoring, he has managed six assists in each of the two games, a welcome sign for his owners. He has played at least 32 minutes in both games and this is a really good indication that he is feeling no effects from the injury. He looks as though he is ready to get things going in a hurry and should now be activated in all lineups.