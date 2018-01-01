Clippers' Blake Griffin: Plays 33 minutes in victory
Griffin finished with 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 victory over the Hornets.
Griffin looked fantastic in just his second game since returning from a knee injury. As well as the scoring, he has managed six assists in each of the two games, a welcome sign for his owners. He has played at least 32 minutes in both games and this is a really good indication that he is feeling no effects from the injury. He looks as though he is ready to get things going in a hurry and should now be activated in all lineups.
More News
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores game-high 24 in Friday's return•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Will return Friday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Officially questionable for Friday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Still targeting Friday return•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Could return before end of December•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Could be out two months•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...