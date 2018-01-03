Clippers' Blake Griffin: Pours in 21 points Tuesday

Griffin recorded 21 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists and six rebounds in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-105 win over the Grizzlies.

Griffin drained a three in the final minute to put the game out of reach for the Clippers, who are seeing an impressive resurgence with their star player back from injury. Since he's returned Griffin has averaged 23 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists over three games, and he seems to be 100 with no lingering effects from the injury that kept him out for 14 games. His early recovery and excellent play is nothing but good news for the Clippers, who were 6-8 without him, and now have won three straight with his return.