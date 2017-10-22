Clippers' Blake Griffin: Pours in 29 in Saturday's rout

Griffin scored 29 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 12-14 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 130-88 rout of the Suns.

While Griffin's scoring and rebounding haven't been a surprise to begin the season, his three-point shooting certainly has. After making a career-high 38 treys in 2016-17 on 113 attempts (33.6 percent), he's come out firing this season, draining six of his first 11 shots from beyond the arc through two games. While his efficiency from that range will undoubtedly decline as defenses adjust, if the 28-year-old has added stretch-four capabilities to his already outstanding skill set, he could be in line for a career year from a fantasy perspective.