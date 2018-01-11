Clippers' Blake Griffin: Questionable for Thursday
Griffin (concussion) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.
Griffin has missed the last two games after suffering a concussion on Saturday, and he'll likely end up being a game-time decision Thursday as he continues to make his way through the league's protocol. Should Griffin miss a third straight game, Wesley Johnson, Montrezl Harrell and Sam Dekker would all be expected to split time at power forward once again, with Harrell being the most intriguing fantasy option after posting 14 points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench Wednesday night.
