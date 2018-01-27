Play

Clippers' Blake Griffin: Quiet in victory

Griffin tallied 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 109-100 victory over the Grizzlies.

Griffin had a quiet outing Friday, putting up just 14 points on 12 field-goal attempts. He has seen his rebounding numbers take a small hit over the last two games since DeAndre Jordan returned, but should still be able to deliver a high assist rate from the power-forward position. He has also recorded at least one steal in his last six games, bringing his season average up to almost one per game.

