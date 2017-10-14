Clippers' Blake Griffin: Resting Friday
Griffin will get the night off for the Clippers preseason finale against the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
No surprise here, as the Clippers are playing the second end of a back-to-back set. Griffin should be ready to go for Thursday's regular season opener against the Lakers. He figures to shoulder a bigger offensive workload this year with the departure of Chris Paul.
