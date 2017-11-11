Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores 17 in loss
Griffin posted 17 points (5-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 40 minutes in Friday's 120-111 loss to the Thunder.
Griffin had a horrific shooting night, going1-for-7 from beyond the arc which lowered his overall field-goal percentage tp 26.3 percent on the night. While he's had some standout games, Griffin had already posted six double-doubles by this point last year, and he's only posted two so far this season. While a course correction is inevitable, Griffin 's output is good, but not excellent. He's still a valuable asset at forward or center in every format.
