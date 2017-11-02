Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores 20 in blowout win

Griffin tallied 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 win over the Mavericks.

With the Clippers building a 66-48 halftime lead, Griffin didn't have to keep his foot on the gas too much in the second half, leading to his second-lowest number of shot attempts on the season while equaling his fewest amount of minutes. The 28-year-old impressively drained 58.3 percent of his shots and extended his season-opening streak of multiple three-pointers to seven games. Griffin has been especially proficient from long distance in the early going, shooting a career-best 43.2 percent from behind the arc thus far.