Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores 23 points in loss

Griffin scored 23 points (8-25 FG, 2-8 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 42 minutes in Friday's 118-113 loss to Cleveland.

Despite collecting at least 20 points for the third straight game, Griffin was less than an efficient shooter, hitting 32.0 percent from the floor. As a consolation to the forward's shooting struggles, he collected his third double-double of the season by garnering 12 rebounds. Overall, Friday's stat line either kept pace or eclipsed his season averages of 23.1 points and 7.8 rebounds. Coming off another steady performance, Griffin and the Clippers take on Charlotte on Saturday.