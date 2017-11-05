Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores 23 points Sunday
Griffin finished with 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 loss to the Heat.
Most notably this season, Griffin has been upping his three-point attempts (and making them). Last year, he shot 1.9 threes per game. This year, he's up to 5.0 attempts per game, making over 40 percent of them. While his overall numbers haven't been drastically different, his proficiency from beyond the arc adds another layer to his fantasy value in formats that account for three-pointers made.
