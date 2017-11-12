Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores 26 points Saturday

Griffin scored 26 points (9-27 FG, 2-8 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go along with four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 38 minutes in Saturday's 111-103 loss to New Orleans.

In spite of a 33.3 percent shooting performance Griffin led the Clippers' offense with another 20-plus point outing on Saturday. As the focal point of the Los Angeles' offense, the forward has risen to the challenge, averaging 22.3 points per game entering the game. Griffin looks to continue his strong offensive start against Philadelphia on Monday.