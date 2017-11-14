Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores 29 in Monday's loss
Griffin scored 29 points (10-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and a block in 36 minutes during Monday's 109-105 loss to the 76ers.
It was an impressive line in the box score, but Griffin let the Clippers down when it mattered the most, failing to score a point in the fourth quarter as the Sixers rallied for the road victory. The 28-year-old has become a three-point threat in 2017-18 without a big impact his rebounding, but his 43.4 percent field-goal shooting on the season is by far a career low.
