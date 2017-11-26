Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores 33 points Saturday

Griffin scored 33 points (13-25 FG, 2-7 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go along with four rebounds, five assists, and one steal across 38 minutes in Saturday's 97-95 win against Sacramento.

As the focal point of the Clippers' offense, Griffin has consistently delivered big numbers in the points column. The forward has scored at least 20 points in 13-of-18 games, surpassing the 30 point mark in two of those games. Averaging 23.4 points. Griffin is far and away the team's offensive leader despite shooting 42.5 percent. However, Saturday's field goal percentage (52.0 percent) was the first time in eleven games that Griffin shot above 50.0 percent. Griffin will look to further improve on his shooting when the Clippers take on the Lakers on Monday.