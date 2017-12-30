Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores game-high 24 in Friday's return

Griffin scored 24 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT) while adding six rebounds, six assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 121-106 win over the Lakers.

His shot looked rusty, but otherwise Griffin seemed just fine as he made his return from a 14-game absence due to a knee injury. The Clippers can't get fully healthy as a team, but expect them to start climbing towards the .500 mark now that Griffin is back to carry the load.