Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores team-high 22 in Tuesday's win
Griffin scored 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding nine rebounds, six assists and a block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 102-84 win over the Jazz.
The 28-year-old has had a monstrous start to the season, and the loss of Chris Paul has only had a positive effect on Griffin's production now that he's the unquestioned focal point of the Clippers' offense. He hasn't averaged a double-double since 2011-12, and the three-point range he's added to his arsenal may keep him too far from the basket to do it again, but if he can stay at least mostly healthy Griffin has the talent and the heavy usage to maintain his current impressive pace.
More News
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Pours in 29 in Saturday's rout•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Explodes for double-double in opener•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Resting Friday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Team-high scoring total Thursday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Hits three shots from deep Sunday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Fills up stat sheet in Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...