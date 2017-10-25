Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores team-high 22 in Tuesday's win

Griffin scored 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding nine rebounds, six assists and a block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 102-84 win over the Jazz.

The 28-year-old has had a monstrous start to the season, and the loss of Chris Paul has only had a positive effect on Griffin's production now that he's the unquestioned focal point of the Clippers' offense. He hasn't averaged a double-double since 2011-12, and the three-point range he's added to his arsenal may keep him too far from the basket to do it again, but if he can stay at least mostly healthy Griffin has the talent and the heavy usage to maintain his current impressive pace.