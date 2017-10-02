Clippers' Blake Griffin: Starting in Sunday's preseason game
Griffin (toe) is starting in Sunday's preseason game against the Raptors.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Griffin is still making his way back from toe surgery back in May and was expected to be limited to start training camp. He'll likely play a very limited dose of minutes Sunday night, however, as a precautionary measure while he returns to full health.
More News
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Limited for start of camp•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Return during training camp 'realistic'•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Expected to re-sign with Clippers•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Opts out of contract•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Undergoes successful surgery Monday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Ruled out for rest of postseason•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...