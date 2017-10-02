Play

Clippers' Blake Griffin: Starting in Sunday's preseason game

Griffin (toe) is starting in Sunday's preseason game against the Raptors.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Griffin is still making his way back from toe surgery back in May and was expected to be limited to start training camp. He'll likely play a very limited dose of minutes Sunday night, however, as a precautionary measure while he returns to full health.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball