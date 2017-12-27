Clippers' Blake Griffin: Still targeting Friday return

Griffin (knee) will practice with the Clippers' G-League affiliate Wednesday and is still hoping to return for Friday's matchup with the Lakers, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.

The Clippers announced Tuesday that Griffin is nearing a return, and this news only furthers the notion that the forward could be back much sooner than initially anticipated. Assuming Wednesday's session goes well, Griffin will likely enter Friday as a game-time call, with his status set to be updated following shootaround. Given the 14-game layoff, it's certainly possible Griffin will be limited, initially, but all signs point to him being back up to speed as the Clippers' No. 1 offensive option within the next week or so.