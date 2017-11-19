Clippers' Blake Griffin: Struggled from the floor in loss

Griffin scored 19 points (6-17 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-7 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, four assists and one block over 35 minutes in Saturday's 102-87 loss to Charlotte.

Once again, Griffin struggled from the floor, hitting 35.2 percent from the floor on Saturday. This marks the fifth time in the last six games in which the forward shot 35 percent or below. Through 15 games, Griffin is shooting a career-low 42.3 percent. Griffin will look to turn his shooting woes against New York on Monday.