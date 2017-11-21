Clippers' Blake Griffin: Struggles to find his shot
Griffin tallied 21 points (6-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 107/85 loss to the Knicks.
Griffin struggled from the floor, as the Clippers fell to their ninth straight loss. After winning their first four games of the season, the Clippers have looked ordinary, losing 11-of-12 games. Griffin has been consistent, however, providing owners with good scoring and rebounds, as well as adding two three-pointers and almost five assists per game. His efficiency has been an issue, shooting below 42 percent for the season.
More News
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Struggled from the floor in loss•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores 23 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores 29 in Monday's loss•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores 26 points Saturday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores 17 in loss•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores 23 points Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.