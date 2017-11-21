Clippers' Blake Griffin: Struggles to find his shot

Griffin tallied 21 points (6-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 107/85 loss to the Knicks.

Griffin struggled from the floor, as the Clippers fell to their ninth straight loss. After winning their first four games of the season, the Clippers have looked ordinary, losing 11-of-12 games. Griffin has been consistent, however, providing owners with good scoring and rebounds, as well as adding two three-pointers and almost five assists per game. His efficiency has been an issue, shooting below 42 percent for the season.