Clippers' Blake Griffin: Struggles with shot in loss to Celtics

Griffin scored 21 points (8-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 113-102 loss to the Celtics.

Griffin's three-point shooting has improved dramatically this season, but he struggled from behind the arc and wound up shooting a paltry 38 percent from the floor. His contributions in rebounds and assists also paled in comparison to some of his recent totals -- especially after posting a triple-double in his previous outing -- but that can partially be attributed to Boston's defensive prowess. Griffin has been a big-time contributor when healthy this season and should bounce back sooner rather than later.