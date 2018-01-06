Clippers' Blake Griffin: Suffers concussion, will not return
Griffin (head) has been diagnosed with a concussion and will not return to Saturday's contest against the Warriors, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
Griffin was elbowed in the head by JaVale McGee on a drive to the basket. Griffin remained down on the ground until a timeout was called, upon which medical personnel came over to check on him. After several minutes, he was escorted back to the locker room and later diagnosed with a concussion. He should be considered tentatively questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks until further information emerges.
