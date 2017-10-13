Clippers' Blake Griffin: Team-high scoring total Thursday
Griffin posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 26 minutes in Thursday's 104-87 preseason win over the Kings.
Griffin's scoring haul led the Clippers on the night and served as his fourth double-digit point total in as many exhibitions. The 28-year-old looks poised to serve as the team's clear-cut offensive leader with Chris Paul now in Houston, as he's shot over 50.0 percent in three of his four preseason tilts and has hit that mark from behind the arc in three consecutive contests as well. Given the amount of responsibility on his shoulders, Griffin could be in for his best all-around season in terms of productivity across the stat sheet, provided his always questionable health can endure.
