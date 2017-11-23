Clippers' Blake Griffin: Triple-doubles in win over Atlanta

Griffin recorded his first triple-double of the year on Wednesday, as he collected 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 116-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Clippers had lost nine-straight prior to this victory, as it was clear Griffin was sick of that nonsense. The playmaking should come as no surprise though, as Griffin's five assists per game this season marks a career-high. That sort of production should only continue from here, as the Clippers will now be without Patrick Beverley (knee) for the remainder of the year. The only gripe fantasy owners can have are his rebounds (7.9) and field goal percentage (41.7%), which both mark career-lows. While the rebounds may remain the same, his field goal percentage is more than 75 points below his second-lowest total, as he's due for some positive regression there.