Clippers' Blake Griffin: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Griffin (concussion) recently indicated that he doesn't expect to play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Marc J Spears of ESPN reports.
Griffin was held out of Monday's game against the Hawks with a concussion and remains in the NBA's protocol. It's unlikely he'll make enough progress to be cleared ahead of Wednesday's contest and Griffin himself acknowledged the fact that he likely wouldn't play. Look for final word on his availability following Wednesday's morning shootaround, but at this point, it appears Griffin is much closer to doubtful than questionable. With Griffin out of the lineup Monday, the likes of Wesley Johnson (32 minutes), Sam Dekker (16 minutes) and Montrezl Harrell (14 minutes) picked up the power forward workload. Lou Williams also saw the biggest increase in usage and should once again be relied upon as the main offensive threat Wednesday.
