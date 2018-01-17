Clippers' Blake Griffin: Will not face further punishment
Griffin will not face any additional punishment for his actions in Monday's game against the Rockets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Griffin was ejected from Monday's game after bumping into Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, but he will not be forced to miss any further action as a result. Expect him to be in the starting lineup as he usually is for Wednesday's matchup with the Nuggets.
