Clippers' Blake Griffin: Will play Thursday
Griffin (concussion) will play Thursday night against the Kings, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Griffin is good to go after suffering a concussion during Saturday's matchup with the Warriors and missing the following two games. He is expected to start and play his usual role, bumping Wesley Johnson, Montrezl Harrell and Sam Dekker back to their usual roles after they saw increased action with Griffin out.
