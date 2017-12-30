Clippers' Blake Griffin: Will return Friday
Griffin (knee) is set to return Friday against the Lakers, Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN.com reports.
Griffin has missed the previous 14 games since suffering a sprained MCL in the latter portion of November. While the team has not announced if he will be on a minute restriction, they will likely exercise caution with the star forward in order to avoid aggravating the injury. His return will likley affect Jamil Wilson and Montrezl Harrell's minutes the most.
