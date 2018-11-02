Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Another per-minute masterclass
Marjanovic had 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, one assist, and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 loss to the 76ers.
Marjanovic played in a season-high 22 minutes Thursday, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds to go with three blocked shots. As is always the case, Marjanovic demonstrated his ability to rack up numbers quickly. The issue is and always has been the fluctuation in his playing time from night-to-night. Chances are he could go back to 5 minutes in the next game or could even be out of the rotation. He is an excellent guy to stream in when he sees enough court-time. The only problem is, is that it is basically impossible to predict.
