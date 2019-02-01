Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Another ultra-efficient effort
Marjanovic contributed 11 points (3-4 FG, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes in the Clippers' 123-120 overtime loss to the Lakers on Thursday.
Marjanovic returned to the floor after being left out of the rotation for the six previous contests. The 30-year-old's minutes total, modest as it was, was also his highest since Dec. 28. Marjanovic is never a guarantee to log any playing time, but he typically racks up solid production relative to opportunity, a trend borne out by his elite 24.9 Player Efficiency Rating (PER).
