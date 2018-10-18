Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Bench-high scoring total in loss

Marjanovic registered 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-6 FT) and eight rebounds across 18 minutes in the Clippers' 107-98 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

You'd have gotten pretty good odds betting on Marjanovic outscoring Lou Williams off the Clippers bench, but that's exactly what unfolded Wednesday. Coach Doc Rivers gave the veteran seven-footer as many minutes as starter Marcin Gortat, and Marjanovic responded with a scoring total that checked in behind only Tobias Harris' on the team for the night. It will be interesting to see if extended playing time becomes the norm for Marjanovic moving forward, a development that would naturally afford him some unexpected fantasy value while downgrading that of Gortat's to an extent.