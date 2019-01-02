Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Coming off bench Tuesday
Marjanovic will come off the bench Tuesday against the Sixers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Marjanovic has started the past three games, but coach Doc Rivers appears to want Marcin Gortat starting against opposing center Joel Embiid. When coming off the bench this season, Marjanovic has averaged 7.7 points and 3.7 boards in 9.3 minutes.
