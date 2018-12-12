Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Coming off bench Tuesday

Marjanovic will come off the bench Tuesday against the Raptors, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Marjanovic has started the past two games for the Clippers while Marcin Gortat has picked up two DNP-Coach's Decisions. That will change Tuesday, however, as Gortat enters the starting five.

