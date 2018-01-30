Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Debut expected Saturday
Marjanovic is expected to make his Clippers debut Saturday against the Bulls, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.
Marjanovic will have to pass his physical before taking the floor for his new team. It's unclear what sort of role he'll play with the Clippers, but it appears he could end up being a third-string center once more, with DeAndre Jordan and Montrezl Harrell ahead of him. We will likely have to use a wait-and-see approach unless coach Doc Rivers announces something specific.
