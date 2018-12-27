Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Decent showing in spot start

Marjanovic posted 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 127-118 win over the Kings.

Marcin Gortat was a DNP on Wednesday, and Marjanovic's start is now an interesting sub-plot for the Clippers, as the under-performing Gortat may have fallen out of favor. Montrezl Harrell is playing too well to just spell Gallinari and Harris, so he's providing support at center as well. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the start is a blip on the radar or a sign of something more permanent.