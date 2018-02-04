Play

Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: DNP-CD in win over Bulls

Marjanovic did not play in Saturday's win over Chicago.

The big man was technically available off the bench, but he didn't get the call from coach Doc Rivers, and it remains to be seen how much of a role he'll have with his new team. For now, he appears to be firmly behind DeAndre Jordan and Montrezl Harrell on the depth chart, though his fortunes could change if Jordan is dealt before the deadline.

