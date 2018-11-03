Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Double-double in win over Magic
Marjanovic scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-6 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 120-95 win over the Magic.
It's the 30-year-old's second straight double-double, as Marjanovic takes full advantage of Marcin Gortat's absence due to an undisclosed injury. His offensive upside is limited, but Marjanovic should continue to be a threat for solid numbers on the glass as long as he's seeing significant minutes.
