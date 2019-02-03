Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Double-double in win

Marjanovic compiled 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds and a steal across 17 minutes in the Clippers' win over the Pistons on Saturday.

Marjanovic recorded a modest double-double in Saturday's win - just his third of the season. With the Clippers' frontcourt rotation uncertain yet still favoring Marcin Gortat, Marjanovic should be off the radar outside of deep leagues.