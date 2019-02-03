Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Double-double in win

Marjanovic compiled 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds and a steal across 17 minutes in the Clippers' win over the Pistons on Saturday.

Marjanovic recorded a modest double-double in Saturday's win - just his third of the season. With the Clippers' frontcourt rotation uncertain yet still favoring Marcin Gortat, Marjanovic should be off the radar outside of deep leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories